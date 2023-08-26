Azerbaijani deputy FM informs Austrian officials about Armenia’s provocations

26 August 2023 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev has informed Austrian officials about Armenia’s provocations, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev visited Austria on August 22-25.

During the visit, Rzayev held bilateral meetings with Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Launsky-Tieffenthal, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, acting director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) Niklas Hedman.

Also, a meeting was held at the Vienna branch of the UN on the topic “The role of Azerbaijan in outer space: the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Baku Azerbaijan”.

At a meeting with Launsky-Tieffenthal, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, including within the international organizations, were discussed.

The Austrian side was informed about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, about the ongoing activities of Azerbaijan to establish peace and security in the region, as well as about the provocations committed by Armenia.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress is scheduled to be held on October 2-6, 2023 in Baku.

---

