Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss prospects of coop in field of demining

23 August 2023 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Sweden to Azerbaijan Tobias Lorensson, Azernews reports, citing ANAMA.

Samir Poladov informed the other side about the progress of large-scale demining operations carried out for the safe recovery and reconstruction of liberated territories and sustainable settlement.

The sides also exchanged views on possible opportunities for cooperation with the Kingdom of Sweden in humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan.

---

