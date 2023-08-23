Newsweek Romania on Armenian lies: in situation of real famine, it is unthinkable that “victims” refuse food

23 August 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

In the period after the end of the 44-day war, Azerbaijan created all the necessary conditions for the delivery of goods along the Lachin-Khankendi road to Armenian minority in Garabagh. Contrary to the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, Armenia, as well as Armenian illegal armed groups, used this road for military purposes, including for the transport of mines, which created serious threats to stability and security in the region. The next step on the part of Azerbaijan was the creation of the Lachin Satte Border checkpoint, through which, to this day, safe and regular passage is provided for the residents of Khankendi.

At the same time, Azerbaijan proposed the use of the Agdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of goods. Immediately after the end of the war in 2020, Azerbaijan offered the ICRC its logistics capabilities and infrastructure for the delivery of goods to the Garabagh region. However, the Armenian side refused to deliver on routes through Azerbaijan.

Armenia continues to promote its false claims about the so-called "blockade" imposed by Azerbaijan on the residents of Khankendi, urging the world community to take action. Recently, the Armenian side is less and less able to bring its propaganda statements to the final result. A number of European media outlets, having conducted their own investigations, have drawn conclusions about the falsity of Armenia's allegations.

Thus, according to Azernews, the Romanian office of the American weekly magazine Newsweek Romania, in its article, argues that “in a situation of real famine, it is unthinkable that the “victims” refuse food and cut off supplies just because they are going along a route that they do not like.”

With a readership of 10.6 million a month, Dorzeczy, the largest Polish newspaper, also agrees in its article with the idea that if the allegations of a "blockade" and a "humanitarian catastrophe" are true, then the route through Aghdam would have been unblocked long ago.

Many European media are inclined to believe that this refusal was caused by the protest of the separatists in Khankendi, who simply do not benefit from the route, through which it will be impossible to transfer their military and equipment.

The Albanian publication Balkanweb claims that “for the leadership of the separatists in

It is extremely important for Khankendi to use the Lachyn-Khankendi road. It is this road that is used for the rotation of personnel, the transfer of weapons and ammunition, as well as the penetration of terrorists.

An article published by official CNN partner International Commercial in the Czech Republic also alleges that separatists are blocking an EU-backed alternative humanitarian aid delivery route that passes through Agdam in order to continue the supply of illegal cargo.

One of the most popular publications in Lithuania, Delfi, with an audience of 33 million people a month, also supports the idea that separatists in Khankendi refuse to use the road through Agdam precisely because access to Armenian weapons and illegal military formations will be blocked.

All this proves that Armenia once again suffers a defeat in the global information field. There are fewer and fewer supporters of this country who are ready to believe the ridiculous accusations against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan continues to make every effort to normalize the situation in the region, despite the constant provocations from the Armenian side, and seeks to integrate the Armenian minority in Garabagh economic region into Azerbaijani society.

