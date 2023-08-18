Ambassador: More diplomatic pressure is needed on Armenia

18 August 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Lachin road is open for use by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for humanitarian purposes, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev wrote about this on his X page (former Twitter), Azernews reports, citing the post.

As the ambassador noted in response to the publication of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra, who called for "opening" the Lachin road, Armenia itself rejected the proposal for the parallel delivery of goods to Khankendi along the Lachin and Aghdam routes.

"Armenia does not seek peace, it is ready to inflame tensions in order to continue to manipulate and mislead the international community. Armenia does not comply with Article 4 of the Declaration of 11/10/2020, which requires the "complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces" from the Garabagh economic region. There are still about 10,000 Armenian servicemen being illegally stationed in Garabagh. More diplomatic pressure is needed on Armenia," Mustafayev added.

He also stressed that Armenia neglects Article 9 of the Declaration, which states that "Armenia guarantees the security of transport communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan region." Since 1991, Nakhchivan, with its 400,000 population, has been under blockade with no land connection.

"I firmly believe that as a victim of military aggression and 30 years of occupation (which was confirmed by 4 UN Security Council resolutions of 1993), which led to unprecedented destruction and mining, Azerbaijan can count on the balanced position of The Hague - the capital of justice and international law," - the ambassador added.

