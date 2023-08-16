Azerbaijani President signs decree on conscription for active military service

16 August 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2023, and the discharge of active military service servicemen to the reserve.

According to the decree, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2005, who by the day of conscription (including the day of conscription) turned 18 years old, as well as born in 1988-2004, under the age of 35, who did not complete active military service, those who do not have the right of deferral from conscription for active military service or who are not exempt from conscription for active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan are called up for active military service from October 1 through October 30, 2023.

The conscripts of active military service who have completed military service will be discharged to the reserve from October 1 through October 30, 2023, in accordance with Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service".

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to take the measures provided for by the legislation for the execution of this order.



