Members of diplomatic corps and military representatives start their visit to Aghdam [PHOTOS]

16 August 2023 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation is headed by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

According to the information, the delegation was familiarized with the works on the construction of a bridge across the Hachinchay River.

It should be noted that the main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Garabagh economic zone, first of all, the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railroad.

In addition, the guests will be informed about the devastation committed in Aghdam during the occupation that lasted almost 30 years. The guests will also be familiarized with the large-scale construction works currently being carried out in the city.

