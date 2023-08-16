Azercosmos to take part in international exhibition in Amsterdam

16 August 2023 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan "Azercosmos" will take part in the international exhibition and conference "IBC 2023", which will be held in Amsterdam, Kingdom of the Netherlands, from September 15 to 18 this year, Azernews reports, citing IBC 2023.

This year more than 40 thousand delegates from more than 170 countries have already registered to participate in the international exhibition and conference "IBC 2023". This year within the framework of the exhibition 13 halls will be set up stands reflecting innovations.

More than 1,000 companies, from leading global brands to fast-growing start-ups, will be exhibiting at IBC 2023 under the motto "Discover game-changing innovations". Exhibitors and speakers from around the world will present innovations at IBC 2023.

The IBC exhibition and conference is a platform where leading ICT companies, space agencies, media, and the entertainment sector gather to define and set the agenda for the industry.

It should be noted that within the framework of the IBC 2019 international exhibition and conference held in Amsterdam on September 12-16, 2019, Azercosmos signed an agreement with Intelsat, which offers satellite internet solutions in the African region. region, region. According to the agreement, Azercosmos provides reliable connectivity - internet, network, voice, video, mobile, and other data services across the African continent via the Azerspace-2 satellite. Thus, the Azerspace-2 satellite contributes to eliminating the problem of access to digital information in remote areas of Africa.

Currently, Azerbaijani telecommunication satellites Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 provide Internet services to 2/3 of the African continent.

