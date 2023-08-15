Azerbaijani Health Ministry to opt for apt manufacturing terms

15 August 2023 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Health Ministry will determine requirements for proper manufacturing practices.

This issue was reflected in the amendment to the law "On medicines" approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Azerbaijani Health Ministry must determine the above requirements within three months.

Besides, the ministry must approve the form of permission for the import of medicines and medicinal substances and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about this within three months.

---

