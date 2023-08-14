Azerbaijan Albanian-Udi community visits Khudaveng monastery [PHOTOS]

14 August 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of the successor of the Albanian (Caucasus) Apostol Independent Church, Azerbaijan Albaian-Udi Christian religious community visited the Khudaveng monastery complex located in Kalbajar region, State Committee on Work with Religious Institutions, Azernews reports, citing Religious Institutions.

A preacher from the Albanian-Udi community of Azerbaijan was appointed to the ancient Albanian monastery complex located in the recently liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan. The Khudavang monastery, which hosted the first prayer ceremony for the Albanian-Udi community, was built in the VIII-XIII centuries during the reign of the ancient Azerbaijani state of Caucasian Albania. The temple suffered damages after sacred items were looted by both the Armenian preachers and worshippers. Azerbaijan regained control over Kalbajar on November 25 and the Azerbaijani state will properly protect the Christian temples located in the territories returned to Azerbaijan. 24 Christian religious communities hold prayers in 14 churches in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the religious community performed religious rites and lit candles in the church belonging to a temple complex.

