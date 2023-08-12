Azerbaijani State Security Service detains terrorist Kamran Zulfugarov [VIDEO]

12 August 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship terrorist Zulfugarov Kamran Azer oglu has illegally crossed over to the territory of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing State Security.

Saturday that information about the terrorist's presence in Azerbaijan was verified as a result of an investigation conducted by the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan and after his location was established, he was detained.

Kamran Zulfugarov was prosecuted under Articles 12.1 (criminal law on persons who committed a crime outside the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan), 279.1 (creation of armed formations or groups not stipulated by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in their creation and activity) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and arrested by court decision.

As a result of investigative and operational measures, it was established that Kamran Zulfugarov was trained in a special training camp of ISIS in Syria, having mastered the skills of handling firearms and explosives.

Zulfugarov's participation in battles motivated by religious radicalism and religious enmity in the Syrian town of Haritan, as well as armed conflicts in the illegal armed group led by Badalov Rovshan Kitab oglu, nicknamed "Uncle Khalid", has been proven. This group is engaged in intelligence and terrorist attacks.

"Kamran Zulfugarov told about the crimes he committed during his stay in ISIS," the report says.

Evidence was also collected that members of the criminal group, to which Kamran Zulfugarov belonged, beheaded captured people and committed other criminal acts with particular cruelty.

During his testimony, Kamran Zulfugarov also gave details of his escape from Syria, expressing regret about joining an illegal armed group and the actions committed.

It should be noted that Kamran Zulfugarov was born on December 14, 1983 in Salyan district. In 2013, he left the territory of Azerbaijan, participated in armed conflicts and committed terrorist acts in Syria. Based on materials collected by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the law, he was deprived of Azerbaijani citizenship and the right to return to Azerbaijan by a court decision in 2018.

More detailed video material to the readers' attention:

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz