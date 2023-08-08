Tanzania to implement ASAN service practice [PHOTOS]

8 August 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

On 3-5 August 2023, a delegation headed by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited the United Republic of Tanzania, Azernews reports, citing ASAN service.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings were held with the Minister of Information, Communication, and Information Technologies of Tanzania Nape Nnauye, as well as the Minister of State Services and Advanced Management of the President's Office George Simbachawene.

At the meeting with the Tanzanian Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology, the chairman of the state agency gave details of the digital solutions used in ASAN Service's operations, the delivery of public services, support for start-ups and the work carried out in the field of social innovation.

The Tanzanian Minister stated that they are interested in applying modern technology and innovative solutions in the work of ASAN service as a unique model in their country. He also took the initiative to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the State Agency in the above areas and a preliminary agreement was reached.

At the meeting with the Minister of Public Services and Advanced Management of the Tanzanian President's Office, the other side noted with satisfaction the visit of Tanzanian Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango to Azerbaijan in March this year and his acquaintance with the "ASAN service". He also said that the visit of the delegation of the State Agency to Tanzania was of special significance.

Within the framework of the meeting, extensive presentations were made and discussions were held on other activities of "ASAN service" and the State Agency. In order to study the experience of our country in these directions, an agreement was reached to organize a visit of the Tanzanian delegation to Azerbaijan. Heads of different departments of the Presidential Office of the United Republic of Tanzania and other high-ranking officials also took part in the meeting.

Ruslan Nasibov, Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also took part in the meetings held in Tanzania.

