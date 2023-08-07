Army conducts intensive combat training sessions in tank units [VIDEO]

7 August 2023 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, combat training sessions are being conducted in the tank units of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Prior to the start of the sessions, the safety rules were delivered to the crew members.

Reports on the decisions made on the terrain model board were heard. Then the tank platoon fulfilled the tasks of fire control in defense, as well as attack from depth on an imaginary enemy.

During the control of combat vehicles, the tankmen overcame natural and artificial obstacles in the area and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks.

Activities on improving the servicemen’s knowledge, abilities, and combat skills continue.

---

