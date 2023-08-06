Ministry presents 100 houses to martyr families & veterans in Azerbaijan

6 August 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Ministry (MLSPP) provided families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities with 100 more apartments and private houses in Baku and regions in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The Deputy Minister of MLSPP Anar Karimov participated in the event of the presentation of apartments in Baku, and the head of the Ministry's Office Fuad Musayev participated in the event of the presentation of private houses in the Khachmaz district.

It is worth noting that the housing program for the families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities was started in the 90s of the last century on the initiative and instructions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and is successfully continued every year. This program has been expanded 5 times based on the instructions of the head of state after the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the Azerbaijani Army achieved a great victory under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

On 06.08.2023, in Baku and about 15 districts (Barda, Zagatala, Oguz, Saatli, Imishli, Beylagan, Tovuz, Gazakh, Salyan, Agsu, Khachmaz, etc.) 100 apartments and private houses are presented. Thus, 5,100 apartments and private houses were presented to families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities during the post-war period. Some 600 houses were presented in 2023, and 13,900 apartments and private houses have been presented in total.

Besides, the families of the martyrs of the Second Karabakh War and citizens with disabilities related to that war are provided with housing from the beginning of 2021 by the relevant Decree of the President of the country.

In the event, the strengthening of social security, employment, rehabilitation services, and so on of the families of martyrs and participants of the war, and successive support measures implemented in the directions were also mentioned.

Members of the families of martyrs and people with war-related disabilities expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for being constantly surrounded by attention and care, and for providing them with new apartments and private houses.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz