Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft conduct training flights [VIDEO]

5 August 2023 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft are conducting training flights, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense

“Practical flights are conducted after military pilots work out their flight skills in the most modern simulators and the crews are informed about the safety rules.

According to the scenario, Su-25ML, Su-25 and MiG-29 aircraft fulfill tasks on takeoff and landing, as well as work out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at various altitudes at nighttime under limited visibility conditions and in the daytime along designated routes.

During the training flights, young military pilots also improve their flight skills on L-39 aircraft.

All assigned tasks are successfully accomplished during training flights conducted to improve the combat training of military pilots,” the ministry said.

