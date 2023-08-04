Azerbaijan, Italy discuss opportunities for cooperation

4 August 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Italian company Leonardo Stefano Pontecorvo discussed possibilities of cooperation, Azernews reports, citing Ministry.

Minister Rashad Nabiyev wrote about it on social networks,

The minister said in the publication that the sides discussed potential opportunities for cooperation in cyber security, space activities, and transport.

It should be noted that Leonardo is Italy's largest defense production company. Leonardo has technologies in the civil sector as well, including technologies of "smart cities", in the production of artificial satellites and aerospace services, and management of transport systems of large cities.

---

