Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan to be held on 2-4 November

2 August 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

This year, the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Medical Innovations "Medinex" and the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Beauty Azerbaijan will be held at the Baku Expo Centre on 2-4 November, Azernews reports.

These exhibitions will play an important role in the development of business contacts between industrial specialists and entrepreneurs, providing an opportunity to establish new ties, exchange relevant information, and conclude favorable deals.

Medinex is an important and prestigious medical event bringing together medical professionals in Azerbaijan. At the exhibition, leading local and foreign manufacturers and distributors will present their novelties and services that will help to improve clinics and increase the efficiency of treatment in the country.

The exhibitors include countries such as Azerbaijan, Turkiye, the Russian Federation, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, and others. The exposition will bring together leading medical companies from various countries such as Arash Medical Company, AS-Medical, LABSERVIS LTD, IHG (International Health Group) as well as local manufacturers including Biopharmax AFEZCO and others.

The exhibition plans to showcase sectors such as information technology in medicine, medical technology and equipment, medical devices and equipment, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, vitamins and dietary supplements, orthopedic products, dental equipment, dental services, optics and ophthalmology, innovative laboratory equipment and technology, pharmaceutical equipment, medical tourism, senior products and services, dietetics, medical education, and sanitary transport.

The Medical Territorial Units Management Associations (TƏBİB) and the State Compulsory Health Insurance Agency confirmed their participation and became the official supporting organizations at Medinex 2023.

Beauty Azerbaijan will be held in conjunction with Medinex. The main sectors of the exhibition are SPA & Wellness, cosmetology, aesthetic medicine products, perfumery, personal care products, natural cosmetics, decorative cosmetics, professional cosmetics, salon equipment, and hairdressing accessories, professional nail care products and tools, hair and body care products, etc.

Within the framework of Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibitions, business events are planned to be held, which will be attended by specialists from various fields of medicine. Traditionally, B2B business meetings with the participation of local and foreign entrepreneurs are planned within the framework of the exhibitions.

Thus, Medinex and Beauty Azerbaijan exhibitions, which will also be attended by international participants, are an excellent opportunity to bring together industry specialists, strengthen business relations and expand the geography of sales.

Last year the event was attended by 92 companies from 12 different countries - Azerbaijan, Belarus, Denmark, Algeria, Switzerland, Italy, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Turkiye, and Japan - with a total of over 6,000 visitors. In addition, a number of speaker sessions on topical issues were held within the framework of the exhibition.

Caspian Event Organizers is the organizer of the exhibitions.

