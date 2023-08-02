Azparking mobile application launched [PHOTOS]

2 August 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

The management of parking spaces organized on state roads within the administrative territory of Baku city, on the basis of new rules approved by the relevant resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, serves to restore order in this area and ensure financial transparency by preventing illegal fundraising. Thus, the collection of payments for parking vehicles will be carried out in a non-cash manner, Azernews reports.

For this purpose, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (ANTA) has launched the Azparking mobile application,

Users can register on the app with their mobile phone number. Through the application, the user will be able to quickly find parking spaces near his location, set the coordinates and select a parking spot.

He will also be able to receive information in advance about the current state of parking spaces at the address where he is going to leave. So, empty, partially, or completely filled places, as well as those where service is temporarily suspended, are marked in different colors. Disabled drivers were also taken into account. The places intended for them are marked with a special color.

Note that you can pay for parking in the "Payments" section of the program. The "Profile" section stores personal data, information about cars, bank cards, payments, and individual parking tickets of the user. You can add any number of cars to Azparking. You can top up your virtual balance at MilliÖn and eManat payment terminals.

In the application, used in 3 languages, you can view payments made within 1, 7, and 30 days.

In the "Individual parking ticket" section of the application, users of passenger cars who live in private houses or buildings located along roads where parking spaces are organized can apply for free parking. To do this, the car owner must apply by filling out the appropriate form. The mobile application can be downloaded from both the AppStore and the Google Play Store.

