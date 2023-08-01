Construction of Horadiz-Aghband railway line is underway [PHOTO]

1 August 2023 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line of the Zangazur corridor, which is of global strategic importance, continues successfully, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Railways JSC reports that the design of the road with a length of 110.4 kilometers on the axis has been completed by 80 percent. The sleeper bed has been laid up to 64.3 kilometers, construction of 334 engineering structures has been completed, including 20 bridges of different sizes.

Currently, land and engineering, and construction works are underway on the 68-84 kilometers of the railway line.

