30 July 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Amendments have been made to the Charter of the Azerbaijan Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the amount of the authorized capital of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency was increased to 6.78 million manat ($3.99 million).

