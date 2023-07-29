Su-25 ML attack aircraft to be modernized jointly with Turkiye will be called Lachin

29 July 2023 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Su-25 ML attack aircraft, which Azerbaijan is modernizing together with Turkey, will be called "Lachin", Azernews reports.

This was stated at a service meeting headed by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on July 29.

Colonel General noted the importance of the meetings held within the framework of the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23 in Istanbul and gave specific instructions for the personnel to master the adopted weapons and combat equipment, study the fire capabilities of Su-25 ML attack aircraft (modernized "Lachin") and its effective use in the performance of combat tasks.

It should be noted that on July 26, the signing ceremony of the contract on Su-25 modernization project was held between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkish company TUSAŞ. The signing ceremony, held within the framework of the 16th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF-23, was attended by Deputy Defense Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Agil Gurbanov, Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Haluk Görgün and other officials. The main purpose of the contract is to integrate Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles into the Azerbaijani Air Force's aircraft and perform works on modernization of their avionics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz