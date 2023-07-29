Individual judo competitions of the XVII European Youth Olympic Festival took place

29 July 2023 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Individual judo competitions of the XVII European Youth Olympic Festival were held in Maribor, Slovenia, on July 25-28, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Judo Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by 8 boys and 4 girls in 12 weight categories. Our judoists won a total of 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals in individual competition.

On the first day of the tournament Nihad Mamishov (-50 kg) and Ayhan Mirzazade (-55 kg) won bronze medals among boys. Among girls Maryam Bayramzadeh finished the competition on the 7th place in the weight category (-44 kg).

On the second day of the competitions Vusala Hajiyeva (-48 kg) and Khadija Gadashova (-52 kg) won gold medals. Among young men, Muhammad Musayev (-60 kg) and Jasur Ibadli (-66 kg) won bronze medals.

On the third day of competitions Suleyman Shukurov won the silver medal of the Festival in the weight category among young men (-73 kg).

On the last day of individual competitions Aslan Kotsoyev defeated all his rivals and won the gold medal among young men (up to 90 kg). Ramazan Akhmedov (+90 kg) won the silver medal of the competition.

EYOF team competitions will be held today. Azerbaijan national team will be represented by 4 girls and 6 boys in team competitions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz