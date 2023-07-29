Azerbaijani botanists to cooperate with their Chinese colleagues [PHOTO]

29 July 2023 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Prof Sun Hang, director of Kunming Institute of Botany of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Prof Deng Tao, herbarium curator, Zhou Jie, director of Kunming branch of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Zhu Weidong, head of administration of Chinese Institute of Botany, visited Institute of Botany of Ministry of Science and Education. Azernews reports, citing the Institute of Botany.

The purpose of the visit was to sign a memorandum of cooperation with the Institute of Botany and discuss joint projects.

At the meeting, the Director General of the Institute of Botany, Professor Sayyara Ibadullayeva spoke in detail about the research areas of the Institute, international relations, ongoing projects, future goals, and prospects for establishing co-operation relations were widely discussed.

Expressing gratitude for the detailed information provided, Professor Sun Hang highly appreciated the activities of the Institute and emphasized the possibility of establishing bilateral relations in the field of scientific research.

The meeting continued to discuss the prospects for the development of joint cooperation relations, the exchange of personnel and experience, and other issues of mutual interest. S.Ibadullayeva presented the third edition of the "Red Book" of Azerbaijan and symbolic gifts to the guests.

The scientists were familiarised with the conditions of storage of herbarium specimens of local and foreign flora stored in the Institute's Algoteca and Herbarium Fund and the ongoing work on the inclusion of herbariums in the European Database.

Within the framework of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kunming Institute of Botany and the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was signed. According to the memorandum, joint research of plant and fungal diversity, the study of the same plant species occurring in the flora of both countries, exchange of plant samples, molecular genetic analysis, organization of joint projects, personnel exchange of experience, etc. are possible.

