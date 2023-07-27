Tuition of Azerbaijani war veterans to be paid from state budget

27 July 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

The tuition of Azerbaijani war veterans will be paid from the state budget.

As of the beginning of the academic year (2023-2024), tuition fees for persons who have received the title of "War Veteran" for participating in hostilities for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, studying in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the bachelor's and master's level (basic higher medical education and residency), as well as on a fee basis in secondary schools, will be covered by the state budget in the amount of education expenses approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to prepare and submit proposals to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within two months to improve regulatory legal acts in connection with the payment from the state budget for the education of a number of persons in special need.

The decree comes into force on September 1, 2023.

