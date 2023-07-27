Joseph Borel's approach to situation in region in his latest statement is regrettable

27 July 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

"It is regrettable that the High Representative of the European Union for External Relations and Security Policy Josef Borel in his statement of 26 July showed the situation in the region based on false propaganda and political manipulations spread by the Armenian side" Head of the Foreign Ministry's Press Service Department Ayhan Hajizadeh said this, Azernews reports.

FM: "In 2020, after the 44-day war, the Armenian armed forces, which continue to threaten the national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of our country, have not been fully withdrawn from our territories, as well as allowed Armenia to carry out illegal activities using the Lachin road, and the transfer of weapons and ammunition to the territory of Azerbaijan, and that the objections of the Azerbaijani side on the transport of mines and the transfer of natural resources of Azerbaijan to Armenia are never ignored."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz