Registration of applicants opting for journalism specialization begins

27 July 2023 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

The applicants who passed the exam for the III group of specialties and fulfilled the condition of competition (the total score should be not less than 200, and the score for the second stage of the exam should be not less than 100) and who wish to enter the faculty of journalism specialty, should visit the website of the State Examination Centre (SEC) on 27-31 July, pass the registration by filling in the questionnaire, Azernews reports, citing Ministry of Education and Culture

The category specified in the 3rd paragraph of the section "Acceptance of applications" of the announcement on the admission of students not registered in other institutions of professional education and training can participate in the aptitude test. in the specialty of journalism in the current year at the expense of the state budget. Participation of all applicants from the category specified in paragraph 4 of the same section in the test of suitability for the specialty of journalism is at the expense of the state budget.

Other applicants must deposit the required amount to their account in the "Personal Cabinet" for registration.

The applicants perform a written work (essay) on the topic presented in the exam. Applicants who successfully pass the aptitude test may choose journalism as well as other specialties during the selection process.

The aptitude test for applicants wishing to enter the journalism major will be held on 6 August. The applicants who successfully passed this stage can choose journalism as well as other specialties in the selection process.

In the special edition of the magazine "Abiturient," one can get acquainted with the topics of essays (in Azerbaijani and Russian languages) that will be offered to the applicants at the stage of the aptitude test, as well as with the requirements for the essays that the applicants will write.

The special edition can be purchased at "Abiturient" trade kiosks and bookshops or ordered at www.abiturient.az.

