Aztelecom starts to provide Lachin district with high-speed Internet access [PHOTO]

25 July 2023 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

After the approval of the "First State Programme of Great Return to the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan Liberated from Occupation" by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, one of the priority issues facing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is the development of telecommunication sphere in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports, citing Aztelecom LLC.

As an integral part of the rehabilitation and reconstruction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, Aztelecom LLC developed a project to introduce GPON technology in 800 houses in Lachin City and built the relevant network. Along with Lachin City, GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks), technology will be applied in the Zabukh and Sus villages of this district. Upon completion of the works, 250 households in Zabukh village and 75 households in Sus village will be able to use the services.

It should be noted that within the framework of the project "Online-Azerbaijan" implemented by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport on the application of modern technologies, relevant works on the provision of high-speed Internet to other regions of the country are also continued in a planned order.

With the introduction of new GPON technology, subscribers are offered higher-speed Internet packages (from 30 Mbit/s to 100 Mbit/s). Subscribers who receive these packages will be able to use not only Internet service but also such packages as "Internet+telephony", "Internet+TV (two in one)" and "Internet+telephony+TV (three in one)".

---