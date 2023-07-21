Azernews.Az

Friday July 21 2023

AKIA finances sale of 3605 agricultural machinery

21 July 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)
In January-June, the sale of 3605 agricultural machinery was financed by the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA), Azernews reports.

