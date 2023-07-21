AKIA finances sale of 3605 agricultural machinery
In January-June, the sale of 3605 agricultural machinery was financed by the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%