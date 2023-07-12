Chairman of Grand National Assembly: Turkiye's relations with Azerbaijan are of strategic nature [PHOTOS]

12 July 2023 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmus is making his first official visits to the Republic of Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He noted that Turkiye's relations with Azerbaijan are of strategic nature.

Kurtulmus also emphasized that Turkiye and Azerbaijan constantly support and will continue to support each other.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Numan Kurtulmus is currently visiting the monument of Turkish soldiers in Baku and making statements to the media on his visit to Azerbaijan.

