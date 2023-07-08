IOC head thanks Azerbaijani President for Baku Declaration of Non-Aligned Movement

8 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has welcomed the Baku Declaration by the Non-Aligned Movement, chaired by Azerbaijan, which unites 120 of the 193 UN Member States.

IOC President Thomas Bach thanked President Ilham Aliyev for taking initiative for this important resolution and the Non-Aligned Movement for its support: “The IOC warmly welcomes the support by the 120 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. We are greatly encouraged by this strong commitment to the unifying mission of the Olympic Games. Thank you to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for taking the initiative for this important resolution.”

The Declaration, which was passed unanimously, emphasizes that “the participation of athletes from all 206 National Olympic Committees in Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games would be a strong symbol of unity of humanity.”

