Albanian President concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

8 July 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Albanian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Bajram Begaj and his wife Armanda Begaj were seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

---

