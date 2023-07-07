Secretary General of ASK re-appointed to same position

7 July 2023 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Natavan Mammadova, who was the Secretary-General of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ACE) in 2013-2015, was reappointed to the same position, Azernews reports.

According to information, the president of the Confederation Mammad Musayev introduced N. Mammadova to the team. He congratulated the Secretary-General on her new appointment and emphasized the tasks facing the Confederation in the implementation of new challenges for the development of the country's economy, public-private sector dialogue, the private sector, and achieving the set goals.

He wished the team success in the work to be done. N. Mammadova expressed her gratitude for the high trust shown to her and said that she will mobilize her efforts to fulfill the assigned tasks.

