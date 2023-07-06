Meeting of experts on Civil-Military Cooperation held

6 July 2023 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the plan signed between the Azerbaijani and Italian ministries of defense, Azerbaijani and Italian experts on civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) met at the Azerbaijan Army Training and Education Centre, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Employees of the ideological work and moral-psychological provision department of the Main Personnel Department informed the guests about CIMIC measures implemented in the Azerbaijan Army.

The meeting included thematic briefings, a discussion of the study of CIMIC best practices, and the effectiveness of the meetings held.

