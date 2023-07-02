Armenian diaspora, France and Iran obstruct Zangazur corridor - professor

2 July 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

In 1918, the Republic of Armenia was established on the territory of three historical Azerbaijani khanates (Irevan, Nakhchivan and Karabakh). This included the territory of Zangazur, historically a part of Azerbaijan. After Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day war, new geopolitical realities emerged in the South Caucasus and in the region as a whole. The new reality requires the destruction of the framework containing the historical injustice towards Azerbaijan.

Professor of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, doctor of political sciences Elchin Ahmadov told media, AZERNEWS reports, citing Day.az.

According to him, the transfer of Zangazur to Armenia had grave consequences for our country.

"As a result of this historical crime, Nakhchivan was separated from mainland Azerbaijan. For more than a hundred years, Zangazur has been under the occupation of Armenia. But now the realities have changed. Azerbaijan dictates its position as a victorious country. We do not claim foreign lands, but want to restore the historical fairness," he said.

The professor recalled that Armenia still does not fulfill its obligations under the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020.

"According to the agreements, the opening of the Zangazur corridor is envisaged, which will connect not only Nakhchivan with the rest of Azerbaijan, but also the East with the West. Armenia needs the launch of the Zangazur project more than anyone else. Zangazur is a chance for Armenia, whose economy is in collapse. I hope Nikol Pashinyan's government understands this. Only the Armenian diaspora, France and Iran, who do not want to strengthen Azerbaijan, oppose the implementation of this project. But history cannot be stopped. No force can prevent the opening of the Zangazur corridor. This giant project will be implemented in the near future," - Elchin Ahmadov added.

