Armenian residents freely pass Lachin border checkpoint through mediation of Red Cross [VIDEOS]

28 June 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The unhindered passage of Armenian minorities living in Karabakh through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on the border checkpoint installed at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road has been facilitated, Azernews reports.

As is seen in the footage, the residents are passing the border checkpoint within the passport control operated by the State Border Services of Azerbaijan. Beisdes, their vehicles are inspected in due course.

This indicates the absence of any obstacles or difficulties in the passage of Armenian residents through the border crossing.

---

