Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for tourism ties

27 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prospects for the development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico were discussed at a meeting of the head of the State Agency for Tourism Kanan Gasimov with a delegation led by Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Azernews reports, citing the Agency.

According to the information, the meeting included an exchange of views on the possibility of implementing joint projects between the two countries related to ecotourism, adventure tourism, and sports tourism.

The ambassador spoke about the Raramuri, an ethnic people in her country known for their long-distance running abilities, noting that a running marathon is held in Mexico every year. She said that the last time the marathon was held in Austria it was attended by many tourists and athletes from around the world, and suggested holding this ultramarathon in Azerbaijan, noting that this would help increase mutual tourist visits.

Kanan Gasimov, in turn, emphasized the positive effect of sports tourism on tourism flows between countries and talked in detail about the National Yaylag Festival, Baku Marathon, and our country's ancient national sports - zorkhan and chovgan.

A simplified e-Visa system is applied to Mexican nationals for traveling to Azerbaijan.

