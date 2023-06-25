Azersu OJSC to work extra hours on public holidays

25 June 2023 18:33 (UTC+04:00)

The State Water Resources Agency of the Open Joint Stock Company "Azersu" will work in a reinforced mode on non-working days in connection with the Armed Forces Day and the Muslim Festival of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha), Azernews reports, citing Azersu OJSC.

On non-working days, there will be a 24-hour duty in the central office, provincial and local departments. For this purpose, a duty schedule of Azersu JSC at the level of deputy chairmen, heads of departments, and divisions has been approved.

For this purpose, the staff schedule of Azersu OJSC at the level of deputy chairmen, heads of departments, and divisions has been approved.

"We would like to inform subscribers that all organizational and technical measures will be taken to ensure a stable supply of drinking water on holidays and non-working days, and the emergency services will work without interruption. Scheduled repair, maintenance, connection, and preventive maintenance works on hydro-technical constructions, warehouses, and mains will not be carried out during the holidays," said the statement.

Consumers are requested to contact the Call Centre 955 of Azersu OJSC about problems arising in the sphere of drinking water supply and sewerage.

