Forum of Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia has been held [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Ural-Siberian Interregional Forum of AMOR was held in Tyumen on June 22-24 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the honorary chairman of the Azerbaijani Youth Union of Russia (AMOR), Azernews reports.

Some 12 representatives of the organization participated in this event, which is the seventh interregional forum of AMOR.

Honorary guests of the event were Vildan Yakupov, head of the department of the Committee on Work with Nations of Tyumen region, representative of the Department of Sports and Youth Policy Marina Shestakova, deputy of the Tyumen Regional Duma Larisa Tsupikova.

Within the framework of the forum, information was provided about the events held by AMOR in the Russian Federation in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. During the discussions among the participants, the general goals and plans of the projects aimed at the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani youth in the Russian Federation and to be implemented in the near future were mentioned. During the forum, representatives of regional units discussed planned projects in the field of volunteering, ecology and healthy lifestyle, and exchanged information and ideas about current and upcoming events. Then, the development prospects of the regional units were noted and the upcoming goals were determined.

Also, on June 24, a traditional tree-planting action of the organization took place in the Friendship of Peoples park within the said forum. The representatives of AMOR, the head of the Sports and Youth Policy Department of the Tyumen City Administration and the representative of the Inter-National Relations Committee of the Tyumen City Administration took part in this action.

At the end of the official part of the forum, the participants watched the play The Untraceable Optimist about the life of the famous geologist Farman Salmanov in the Svoboda theater.

