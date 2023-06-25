Gala State Historical and Ethnographic hosted an event to mark armed forces [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

An event was held at the Gala State History and Ethnography Reserve to mark Armed Forces Day on 26 June, Azernews reports, citing official website of Icherisheher

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the event, and the souls of martyrs were honored with a minute of silence.

Speakers included, Shahin Seyidzadeh chairman of Icherisheher, MP Elshad Mirbashiroğlu, member of the board of PEA, Mukhtar Nagiyev, chairman of Sabail district Association of PEA, deputy chairman of Organization of War, Labor. and Veterans of Armed Forces of the Azerbaijan Republic, Col. Jalil Khalilov spoke about the history of our National Army, the great victory in the Great Patriotic War, and the victory of Karabakh.

Later, for Armed Forces Day, our veterans living in the Castle were awarded "Orders of Honour".

