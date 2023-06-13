Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army position in direction of Shusha

13 June 2023 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

On June 13, at about 19:15, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha town, Azernews reports, citing Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in this direction.

---

