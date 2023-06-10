Ukrainian media highlights Azerbaijan`s humanitarian aid

10 June 2023 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ukraine’s leading media outlets, including Ukrinform, UNIAN news agencies, LB.ua, 24TV, Ukranews and other news portals have published articles highlighting the Azerbaijani government`s another humanitarian aid as well as 20 tons of fuel by the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent to Ukraine under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The articles mentioned that the humanitarian aid consisting of a variety of supplies, including pumps, pipes, inflatable boats, and appropriate clothing will be delivered to the people of Ukraine.

The articles also highlighted Ukrainian officials` gratitude to Azerbaijan for the assistance provided.

