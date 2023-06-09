Azerbaijan to prepare new law "On the rights of the child"

9 June 2023 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Action Plan for the implementation of the Strategy for Children for 2020-2025".

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population should ensure the preparation of a new law "On the rights of the child".

The project preparation period will cover 2023-2024.

