Importance of normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan discussed in Turkiye

8 June 2023 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

The process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only become the basis for establishing a lasting peace in the Caucasus, but will also make an important contribution to global stability.

Azernews reports, citing Turkic World that this was said during the first meeting of the Turkish National Security Council in the new composition.

It should be noted that the first meeting of the Turkish National Security Council in a new composition took place today.

During the meeting, issues such as the territorial integrity of Syria and the safe return of citizens to their countries, Sweden's membership in NATO and the war in Ukraine were also discussed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz