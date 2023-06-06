President of Dominican Republic sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

6 June 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader has sent a letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency!

I am honored to express my heartfelt and affectionate congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the commemoration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Likewise, wish prosperity and well-being in abundance to that sister nation.

Luis Abinader

President of the Dominican Republic

---

