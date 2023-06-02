AZERNEWS releases another print issue

2 June 2023 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on June 2.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Independence epos of Azerbaijan - in footsteps of historical victories "; "World Taekwondo Championships underway in Baku "; "Turkiye, Azerbaijan with full force to move ahead on One Belt, One Road project"; "New reality in European Political Space - aspects that make Azerbaijan leading force at Chisinau meeting" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.