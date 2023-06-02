UAE President sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

2 June 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President!

It is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan - the Independence Day.

I wish Your Excellency robust health, happiness, and prosperity and progress to the government of Azerbaijan and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President of the United Arab Emirates

---

