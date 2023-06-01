Next trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders and EU Council head to be held in Brussels [VIDEO]

1 June 2023 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

The next trilateral meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of President of the European Council Charles Michel will take place in Brussels on July 21.

Azernews reports, citing Trend that Charles Michel told reporters on Thursday following a five-sided meeting among President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Moldova.

"We had the opportunity to touch on all the topics that we discussed in Brussels in May. We discussed connectivity issues, border delimitation, a peace treaty. This meeting was a very good preparation for the next meeting, which will be held in Brussels on July 21. This means that we We are working hard and intend to support all positive efforts towards the normalization of relations.

I also announced my intention to invite President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, Chancellor Scholz and President Macron to a meeting on the sidelines of the next summit of the European Political Community, which will be held in Spain. This means that we will do everything on the part of the EU to help make more progress possible towards the normalization of relations," he said.



