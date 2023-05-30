President of Finland sends letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

30 May 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

President of Finland Sauli Niinistö sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 105th Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my most sincere congratulations as well as my best wishes for the prosperity and well-being of your country and its people.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sauli Niinistö

President of the Republic of Finland

---

