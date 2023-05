28 May 2023 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Technical director of Baykar Selçuk Bayraktar congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day and wishes for the solidarity of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to be eternal, Azernews reports.

"Happy Independence Day of our brotherly country of Azerbaijan," Selçuk Bayraktar said.

---

