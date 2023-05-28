Azernews.Az

Turkish President makes post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTO]

28 May 2023 11:32 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Tukiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his official twitter congratulating 28 May - Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish President said in a tweet:

"With the motto of "One Nation, Two States", I celebrate the Independence Day of brotherly Azerbaijan, where we always stand side by side and shoulder to shoulder, and I commemorate our heroes who became martyrs for the sake of independence with respect and mercy."

