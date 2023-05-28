Turkish President makes post on occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day [PHOTO]

28 May 2023 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Tukiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his official twitter congratulating 28 May - Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish President said in a tweet:

"With the motto of "One Nation, Two States", I celebrate the Independence Day of brotherly Azerbaijan, where we always stand side by side and shoulder to shoulder, and I commemorate our heroes who became martyrs for the sake of independence with respect and mercy."

"Bir millet, iki devlet" şiarıyla, her zaman yan yana, omuz omuza olduğumuz kardeş Azerbaycan’ın Bağımsızlık Günü’nü kutluyor, müstakillik uğruna şehit düşen kahramanlarımızı saygıyla ve rahmetle anıyorum. pic.twitter.com/fgpKfiED07 — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) May 28, 2023

