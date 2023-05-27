Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

27 May 2023 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letters reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I take great pleasure in conveying my warm felicitations and best wishes to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of Azerbaijan on the momentous occasion of the 28 May - the Independence Day.

I am convinced that the existing friendly relations between Myanmar and Azerbaijan will bring fruitful benefits to our two countries and peoples.

May I also add my best wishes for your good health and personal well-being as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing

Chairman of State Administration Council of Republic of the Union of Myanmar

